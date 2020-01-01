Inside The Complicated World Of Lego Fanatics

All of us have a memory of lego - either playing with it, or stepping on it.
It's a magical toy - its little bricks can build everything from a house to a plane to a Star Wars battleship.
With the return of Lego Masters to TV on Channel 9, we thought we'd look at the history of Lego and why it endures as one of the perennially popular toys on the market for adults and children alike.
Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/
CREDITS
Host/Producer: Claire Murphy
Executive Producer: Melanie Tait
Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri
Guests: Ryan McNaught, 'Brickmaster' on Lego Masters; Chris Molloy, editor of Brick Brothers Lego newsite; Caylin Molloy, adult lego lover
Listener Feedback Survey: Take our 5 minute survey for a chance to win a $50 EFTPOS gift card https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5566501/ff2ba2d202a9
CONTACT US
Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au
Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/