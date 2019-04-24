5 Amazing Australian Women We Remember This ANZAC Day

ANZAC Day is the day we remember those Australians and New Zealanders who have served and died in wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations across the world.

And as we gather for Remembrance services, we here at Mamamia wanted to take the opportunity to also celebrate the lives of 5 amazing women whose efforts during World War I are nothing short of incredible.

In today's episode, we'll tell you about doctors, nurses, inventors and writers whose contribution are also a part of the ANZAC legend.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Racheal Hart, Clare Stevens, Jess Wang, Ali Moore, Amy Clark and our Kiwi colleague Chelsea McLaughlin

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner.

The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily.

Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app.

Love the show? Send us an email thequicky@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.

Need to escape from your kids or family this public holiday? Why not listen to the bonus episode of Out Loud, all about recommendations for things to watch, listen to and read. Just search Mamamia Out Loud in your podcast app, or follow the link