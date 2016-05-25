Your Butt, Your Choice.

the prude an the pornstar

25 May 2016 · 35 minutes

Your Butt, Your Choice.
****Big fat explicit content warning***

Why are men obsessed with anal sex? That's this week's listener question.  Madison has some tips on how to explore the back door, and Carla emotionally eats her way through it.

There's some big developments in male enhancement technology.  But according to Madison, size doesn't matter. So what's the biggest and smallest she's ever seen?

And, as always, there's homework for you to do yourself. Study hard, now. 


Show notes:

Your hosts are Madison Missina and Carla GS.

Technical producer: Lizzie Marton. 

Executive Producer: Monique Bowley

Got a question? Email: [email protected]

Or contact the show via twitter @mamamiapodcasts

Or via the facebook page

