What's Your Number?

*** Warning. Explicit content *** It's sex by the numbers. Does how many people you’ve slept with really matter? Madison hasn’t counted the notches on her bed, but it’s high. A lot higher than Carla, whose in the single digit space. Plus, listener Cam wants to know what the sexiquette of hooking up on Grindr. Why doesn't anyone exchange names before they change body fluid? And Madison’s tip this week is perfect for both the adventurous and the timid – try a sex crawl.

Your hosts are Madison Missina and Carla GS.

