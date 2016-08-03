What The Hell Is "Monogamish"?

***Warning. Explicit content*** Do we need to re-think monogamous relationships? In a world of monogamy, polyamory, open relationships and swinging, we look at the case for being "monogamish". This week’s listener question is a ballsy one: what's best practise for tickling testicles? And, Madison's try at home tip is all about how to up your blow job game.



Your hosts are Madison Missina and Carla GS.

Technical producer: Lizzie Marton.

Executive Producer: Monique Bowley

