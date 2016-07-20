The Inside Rules Of Threesomes

the prude an the pornstar

20 Jul 2016 · 36 minutes

The Inside Rules Of Threesomes
Back
play Episode

***Warning. Explicit content*** How do you have a threesome? It's the most common question Madison Missina gets asked. She has pick up tips, safety advice, as well as how to swing it so there is no third wheel. Plus, this week’s listener question is a romantic tale: what happens when you fall in love with a sex worker? Can you have a real life Pretty Woman moment? And, as always, Madison has a hot homework tip for you to try at home…this week, the common household items you can use for sex play.

Your hosts are Madison Missina and Carla GS.

Technical producer: Lizzie Marton. 

Executive Producer: Monique Bowley

Please rate and review this show in itunes, and subscribe so you are first to get the episodes every fortnight.

Got a question? Email: [email protected]

Or contact the show via twitter @mamamiapodcasts

Or via the facebook page

This show is part of the Mamamia Podcast Network.

More Episodes

Missing Madison and Carla?

 ·  22 Apr 2018

What's Your Number?

28 minutes  ·  17 Aug 2016

What The Hell Is "Monogamish"?

36 minutes  ·  03 Aug 2016

The Inside Rules Of Threesomes

36 minutes  ·  20 Jul 2016

Does Breastfeeding Count As Foreplay?

29 minutes  ·  06 Jul 2016

The Gym is the New Tinder

30 minutes  ·  22 Jun 2016

Mormon Brides can be kinky too.

20 minutes  ·  08 Jun 2016

Your Butt, Your Choice.

35 minutes  ·  25 May 2016

A Prude and a Pornstar walk into a studio.

21 minutes  ·  11 May 2016

Coming soon....

1 minutes  ·  01 May 2016

News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???