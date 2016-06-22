The Gym is the New Tinder

***Warning. Explicit Content***

One in four people has sex at the gym. Madison included. She says there is something so arousing about watching sweat drip off someone’s body, but Carla is just thinking about how much laundry powder she needs to get those stains out. Listener Alyssa has stumbled across something disturbing on her partner’s computer. Should she be worried about finding mother-son porn? And is your porn-watching ethical? Plus, Madison's try-at-home tip is a solo endeavour.

Your hosts are Madison Missina and Carla GS.

Technical producer: Lizzie Marton.

Executive Producer: Monique Bowley

