Mormon Brides can be kinky too.

the prude an the pornstar

08 Jun 2016 · 20 minutes

Mormon Brides can be kinky too.
Back
play Episode

****Content warning****

A virgin Mormon bride designed a sex app that has Carla hot under the collar.

Are you and your partner on different sexual wavelengths? Madison offers some tips on what to do. Plus, this week’s listener question will make you choke up. And, as always, Madison will be setting some homework for the week.

Show notes:

Your hosts are Madison Missina and Carla GS.

Technical producer: Lizzie Marton. 

Executive Producer: Monique Bowley

Please rate and review this show in itunes, and subscribe so you are first to get the episodes every fortnight.

Got a question? Email: [email protected]

Or contact the show via twitter @mamamiapodcasts

Or via the facebook page

More Episodes

Missing Madison and Carla?

 ·  22 Apr 2018

What's Your Number?

28 minutes  ·  17 Aug 2016

What The Hell Is "Monogamish"?

36 minutes  ·  03 Aug 2016

The Inside Rules Of Threesomes

36 minutes  ·  20 Jul 2016

Does Breastfeeding Count As Foreplay?

29 minutes  ·  06 Jul 2016

The Gym is the New Tinder

30 minutes  ·  22 Jun 2016

Mormon Brides can be kinky too.

20 minutes  ·  08 Jun 2016

Your Butt, Your Choice.

35 minutes  ·  25 May 2016

A Prude and a Pornstar walk into a studio.

21 minutes  ·  11 May 2016

Coming soon....

1 minutes  ·  01 May 2016

News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???