Mormon Brides can be kinky too.

****Content warning****

A virgin Mormon bride designed a sex app that has Carla hot under the collar.

Are you and your partner on different sexual wavelengths? Madison offers some tips on what to do. Plus, this week’s listener question will make you choke up. And, as always, Madison will be setting some homework for the week.

Show notes:

Your hosts are Madison Missina and Carla GS.

Technical producer: Lizzie Marton.

Executive Producer: Monique Bowley

Please rate and review this show in itunes, and subscribe so you are first to get the episodes every fortnight.

Got a question? Email: [email protected]

Or contact the show via twitter @mamamiapodcasts

Or via the facebook page