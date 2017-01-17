The Politics of School Volunteering

17 Jan 2017 · 23 minutes

The Politics of School Volunteering
There are two types of parents in the world. Those who volunteer and those who get shivers down their spine whenever the P&C is mentioned. So what do you decide to do? And when is enough too much? Plus gone are the days of riding bikes and going to the shops, there’s a new frontier - the digital playdate. So should we be afraid? Rebecca Sparrow joins Jo Abi to talk it through.

Show Notes

Your Host is Jo Abi with thanks to guest host Rebecca Sparrow. Find all of Rebecca’s books at apple.co/mamamia

Thanks for listening to this episode of The Parent Code.

This podcast is brought to you by our partners Intel, and is produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

