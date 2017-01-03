The Great Homework Argument

the parent code

03 Jan 2017 · 20 minutes

The Great Homework Argument
Back
play Episode

It’s the necessary evil that consumes the lives of not just kids, but parents too. So how do you manage homework in your house? Do you make your kids do it during the holidays? And why can't teachers just fit that work into the school day? On this week’s episode, mother of three Jo Abi is joined by teacher of 30-plus years Anne Stephens who answers all the questions about the need for homework we throw at her. And we even manage to learn what teachers REALLY think of parents...

Show Notes

Your Host is Jo Abi with thanks to guest host Anne Stephens

Thanks for listening to this episode of The Parent Code.

This podcast is brought to you by our partners Intel, and is produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

More Episodes

Smart Parents and their Best Tricks

24 minutes  ·  31 Jan 2017

Ask A Teacher

23 minutes  ·  26 Jan 2017

The Politics of School Volunteering

23 minutes  ·  17 Jan 2017

Independence Days

21 minutes  ·  10 Jan 2017

The Great Homework Argument

20 minutes  ·  03 Jan 2017

The Right Start

24 minutes  ·  27 Dec 2016

Coming Soon...

1 minutes  ·  18 Dec 2016

News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???