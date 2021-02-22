When Louisa Dow found out she was pregnant, she had a feeling she was having twins. She had no proof… but it was just a feeling she couldn’t shake. And of course, she was right. But what Louisa and her partner Mick didn’t know was that their twins shared the same placenta. And the same amniotic sack. This made Louisa’s pregnancy extremely high risk. And extremely rare.Then, 32 weeks into the pregnancy, Louisa had a ‘veiled birth’... or a ‘mermaid birth’. Which in some cultures, they believe are magic...

CREDITS

Host: Jessie Stephens

Guests: Lousia Dow

Producer: Gia Moylan

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

The Delivery Room is made in partnership with Elevit.

GET IN TOUCH:

Tell us what you think of the show! Send an email to [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our podcast newsletter.

The Delivery Room is a podcast by Mamamia. Listen to more Mamamia podcasts here.

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.