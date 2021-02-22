Model and former Biggest Loser contestant Fiona Falkiner and her fiance, journalist Hayley Willis, didn’t really have a birth plan. Fiona did know two things. She wanted to be induced. And she didn’t want to see a pair of forceps in the room with her.

So, did her birth wishes come true?

In this episode of The Delivery Room, Fiona and Hayley join Jessie to discuss the long road that led them into the birthing suite in March 2021.

