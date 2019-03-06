News
Postnatal Depression Isn't Just A Women's Issue

the baby bubble

06 Mar 2019 · 36 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Zoe’s thinking about getting back into the baby bubble and Sean is right there to remind her it’s REALLY HARD.  He’s also got some great advice for how to save money when you’re looking after more than one baby.

Plus, should you post photos of your kids online? And if you do, should you only post the best moments?  Or is it important to share the horror stories too?

And Sean opens up about his experience with post-natal depression as a father.

CREDITS:

Host: Zoe Marshall & Sean Szeps

Producer: Amelia Navascues

MORE INFO

To find out more about Tresillian…  https://www.tresillian.org.au/  

GET IN TOUCH

Up in the middle of the night scrolling through Facebook?  Why not join other parents just like you on our Facebook page ... https://www.facebook.com/TheMotherish/

Are you in the baby bubble and want to tell someone about it? Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Find more episodes of this and other Mamamia podcasts here...
https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

This show is brought to you by Big W where they've got all your baby needs covered.Want to take part in our survey? For your chance to win three $100 gift vouchers, head to...https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/4811923/46d03d01a664 

