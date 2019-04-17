The Antidote To Messy Babies

It’s the final episode of season one of The Baby Bubble and Zoe is sick. So the fabulous Holly Wainwright is stepping in to join Sean and share her parenting wisdom.

Mess is a huge part of having kids but wouldn’t it be great if you could leave a room with your children without it looking like a bomb has gone off? Sean has managed to train his babies to clean up after themselves and it didn’t involve nagging or bribery. Get the pen and paper ready!

Plus, with everyone talking about the importance of kids finding their own identity what role do gendered clothes play? Both Sean and Holly made a point of trying to dress their kids in a way that wasn’t traditionally gendered but they realised kids often find their own way there anyway. So how much is nature and how much is nurture?

And the parenting books are littered with advice on all the things we’re not supposed to be doing with our babies. But is it possible to follow the rules all the time or is it more important just to get through the day?





