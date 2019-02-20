Getting It On, Post-Baby

Have you ever had a stranger try and kiss your baby? Or hold it’s hand with their germy fingers? Sean and Zoe have some advice for all those well-meaning strangers who insists on touching their kids uninvited.

Plus, do you have trouble saying no to your kids? Or are you too quick to yell without offering an explanation? Sean has some great advice for when and how to use the word “no” and why he thinks you should explain why you’re upset. Even if your kids are too little to understand.

How do you use the word “no” as a parent? Call us on the podphone, 02 8999 9386, because we’d love to know your thoughts.

And Zoe opens up (maybe a little too much) about how sex changes after you have a baby. She talks about the importance of getting your confidence back when so many things have changed. And why it’s totally okay to not be in the mood straight after the pregnancy ends.

It’s another week of oversharing you simply can’t miss...

Want to take part in our survey? For your chance to win three $100 gift vouchers, head to...https://www.surveygizmo. com/s3/4811923/46d03d01a664

CREDITS:



Host: Zoe Marshall & Sean Szeps



Producer: Amelia Navascues

GET IN TOUCH

Up in the middle of the night scrolling through Facebook? Why not join other parents just like you on our Facebook page ... https://www.facebook.com/TheMotherish/



Are you in the baby bubble and want to tell someone about it? Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Find more episodes of this and other Mamamia podcasts here...

https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

This show is brought to you by Big W where they've got all your baby needs covered.