How To Travel With A Baby

Breastfeeding is a completely normal and natural thing to do but many mums still face judgement when they do it in public. Zoe shares a recent experience she had breastfeeding on a plane where she was ogled by a man and Sean is not impressed.

If you’ve had a similar experience we’d love to hear from you. Call us on 02 8999 9386 or email us podcast@mamamia.com.au

And if you’ve ever struggled to make time for self-care because you’re too busy drowning in a sea of parenting responsibilities, Sean and Zoe share their non-negotiables when it comes to looking after themselves.



Plus, Sean shares his top travel trips for taking kids on long-haul international flights...

For Sean’s guest appearance on This Glorious Mess listen here…

CREDITS:



Host: Zoe Marshall & Sean Szeps



Producer: Amelia Navascues



GET IN TOUCH



Up in the middle of the night scrolling through Facebook? Why not join other parents just like you on our Facebook page ... https://www.facebook.com/TheMotherish/

Are you in the baby bubble and want to tell someone about it? Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Find more episodes of this and other Mamamia podcasts here...

This show is brought to you by Big W where they've got all your baby needs covered.