How To Travel With A Baby

the baby bubble

27 Mar 2019 · 31 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Breastfeeding is a completely normal and natural thing to do but many mums still face judgement when they do it in public.  Zoe shares a recent experience she had breastfeeding on a plane where she was ogled by a man and Sean is not impressed.

If you’ve had a similar experience we’d love to hear from you.  Call us on 02 8999 9386 or email us podcast@mamamia.com.au

And if you’ve ever struggled to make time for self-care because you’re too busy drowning in a sea of parenting responsibilities, Sean and Zoe share their non-negotiables when it comes to looking after themselves.

Plus, Sean shares his top travel trips for taking kids on long-haul international flights...

For Sean’s guest appearance on This Glorious Mess listen here

CREDITS:

Host: Zoe Marshall & Sean Szeps

Producer: Amelia Navascues

