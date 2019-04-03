How To Avoid Parent Burn Out

03 Apr 2019

How To Avoid Parent Burn Out
After giving Fox a little extra screen-time,  Zoe is dealing with some serious parent guilt, but Sean reassures her that a little extra Elmo doesn’t make you a bad parent!

If you’ve ever experienced parent guilt or burn out, we’d love to hear from you.  Call us on 02 8999 9386 or email us [email protected]

Plus, after listening to a recent No Filter episode on how emotional labour makes women feel exhausted, Zoe and Sean discuss how parenting responsibilities play out in their relationships and how it affects their ability to raise their kids.

And if you’ve ever struggled to find the perfect baby name, Zoe and Sean talk about everything they thought about before they named their kids… And there’s a lot more to it than you might think…

For more on emotional labour, you can listen here…

Mia Freeman talking to Gemma Hartley on Emotional Labour...
https://omny.fm/shows/no-filter/emotional-labour

And on Mamamia Out Loud…
https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/mamamia-out-loud/

CREDITS:

Host: Zoe Marshall & Sean Szeps

Producer: Amelia Navascues

