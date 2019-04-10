News
Dealing With Gender Disappointment

the baby bubble

10 Apr 2019 · 32 minutes

After Sean’s left alone with the twins for a month he gets a taste of what single parenting is like and it gives him a newfound appreciation for people doing it solo.  

Plus, have you ever asked yourself if there is a perfect time to have a child? Most parents say “you’re never going to be ready” so Zoe and Sean share when they realised it was time.

And have you ever heard of gender disappointment?  A friend of Sean’s shared her story of being disappointed by the gender of her baby and the guys weigh in on whether they felt it with their own kids.

If you have experienced gender disappointment and have a story to tell then we would love to hear from you. Call us on 02 8999 9386 or email us podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Host: Zoe Marshall & Sean Szeps

Producer: Amelia Navascues

GET IN TOUCH

Up in the middle of the night scrolling through Facebook?  Why not join other parents just like you on our Facebook page ... https://www.facebook.com/TheMotherish/

Are you in the baby bubble and want to tell someone about it? Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Find more episodes of this and other Mamamia podcasts here...https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

This show is brought to you by Big W where they've got all your baby needs covered.

Want to take part in our survey? For your chance to win three $100 gift vouchers, head to...

www.mamamia.com.au/babybubblechancetowin  

