Should You Put A Leash On Your Child?

Last week Sean and Zoe talked about their experiences with postnatal depression and we were flooded with your calls and emails.

Today they shared an email from Sorena who told us about her experience…

“So many days I also wanted to run away, go overseas and start a new life. But I loved my tiny little baby sooooo much so I would make myself sit for hours, not doing anything, just to not pack up and leave! What Sean said about seeing his husband see him go through it and withdrawing hit so close to home. It was such a hard time for us, mainly because I was so withdrawn, trying to be a perfect mum and completely neglecting myself and my husband.”

Then we talk about what to do when your kids discover your genitalia. How do you talk to them about it in a way that helps them learn?

And should you put a leash on your kid? Zoe is all for it because she’s sick of chasing Fox around but Sean isn’t convinced.

All this and more on The Baby Bubble...

CREDITS:



Host: Zoe Marshall & Sean Szeps



Producer: Amelia Navascues

