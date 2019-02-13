News
When Your Baby Turns Violent

the baby bubble

13 Feb 2019 · 27 minutes

Things have gotten real comfy in the studio because Zoe Marshall is pumping…what a way to start the show!

Zoe shares her breast feeding experience but we know it’s not an easy journey for a lot of women so we’d love to hear from you.  If you’ve had trouble breastfeeding or you just want to give advice to other women who might be finding it tough, please call our podphone on 02 8999 9386.

After Zoe has expressed, they tackle a real conundrum....should you teach your child to punch?  What happens if you’ve taught them to use their words but they still get aggressive? Sean talks about Stella’s nasty habit of hitting Cooper and what you do when your daughter is more aggressive than your son.  Do the same rules apply for boys and girls? We’d love to know your thoughts.

And we kick off a brand new segment: “Ask an Old Mum.”  Where we call on a seasoned parenting veteran to help us with a question we’re dying to know the answer to.  This week Sean asks Mia Freedman: How do you raise a strong, confident woman?

Oh, and Sean also has a dooooooozy of a poo story.

SO MUCH OVERSHARING! Don’t miss it...

Want to take part in our survey? For your chance to win three $100 gift vouchers, head to... https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/4811923/46d03d01a664 

CREDITS:

Host: Zoe Marshall & Sean Szeps

Producer: Amelia Navascues

GET IN TOUCH

Up in the middle of the night scrolling through Facebook?  Why not join other parents just like you on our Facebook page ... https://www.facebook.com/TheMotherish/

Are you in the baby bubble and want to tell someone about it? Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Find more episodes of this and other Mamamia podcasts here...
https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

This show is brought to you by Big W where they've got all your baby needs covered.

