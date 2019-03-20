The Rise of the Baby Genius

Zoe and Sean reminisce about life before becoming parents and take a moment to talk about the very real sacrifices they didn’t realise they’d have to make. Sean also shares how he’s managed to get some sense of control back into his life with a new morning routine… Baby steps, Sean. Baby steps!

Plus, have you thought about putting your baby in swim classes? How soon is too soon? Sean has just started putting his 18 month year old twins, Stella and Cooper in classes, which for Zoe, raises an even bigger question… Are we grooming kids too early to become “superhumans” and geniuses?

And Zoe is cradling a lot of guilt because she yelled at Fox for the first time...

CREDITS:



Host: Zoe Marshall & Sean Szeps



Producer: Amelia Navascues



