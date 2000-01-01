News
Things You’ll Only Find In Australia

Australia is a very unique place. Our creatures, landscape, and even our buildings are special. On the last episode of our series all about the land down under, Andrew tells us the story of one of our most famous landmarks; The Sydney Harbour Bridge. From it's early design, to how it was built, and how it changed Sydney forever, this story will leave you saying, 'That's Incredible!'

CREDITS

Host: Andrew Daddo

Producer: Emmeline Peterson

Audio Production: Madeline Joannou & Elissa Ratliff 

Scriptwriters: Peter Green & Emmeline Peterson

Thanks to our cast of incredible kids... Amelia Cook, Lily Mitchell and Maddie

CONTACT US

Tell us what you think of the show via email at podcast@mamamia.com.au or on the PodPhone 02 8999 9386.

Looking for a community of likeminded parents?  Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/

Do your kids love to read?  Then check out Andrew Daddo's books at his website... https://www.andrewdaddo.com/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

