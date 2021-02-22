Australia is a very unique place. Our creatures, landscape, and even our buildings are special. On the last episode of our series all about the land down under, Andrew tells us the story of one of our most famous landmarks; The Sydney Harbour Bridge. From it's early design, to how it was built, and how it changed Sydney forever, this story will leave you saying, 'That's Incredible!'

