Welcome to That's Incredible! A podcast about the unexpectedly awesome things that are all around us.

Australia is FULL of natural wonders. We've got waterfalls that flow sideways, extinct volcanoes, and mountains that are blue, but not for the reason you might think.

But one of the most amazing natural wonders has to be Uluru, so we got everyone's favourite scientist, Dr Karl, to tell us some incredible facts about it. You won't believe where you can find most of Uluru...

This podcast was made in partnership with Subaru, where every moment is a chance to do. Find out more at https://www.subaru.com.au/one-little-moment

CREDITS

Thank you to our special guest Dr Karl Kruszelnicki. You can buy his new book Dr Karl's Little Book of Climate Change Science here.

Host: Andrew Daddo

Producer: Emmeline Peterson

Audio Production: Madeline Joannou & Elissa Ratliff

Scriptwriters: Peter Green & Emmeline Peterson

Thanks to our cast of incredible kids... Max Costaganna, Matilda McKean, Tilly Yukich, Amelia Cook, Lily Mitchell.

CONTACT US

Tell us what you think of the show via email at [email protected] or on the PodPhone 02 8999 9386.

Looking for a community of likeminded parents? Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/

Do your kids love to read? Then check out Andrew Daddo's books at his website... https://www.andrewdaddo.com/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.