Welcome to That’s Incredible! A podcast about the unexpectedly awesome things that are all around us.

The earth we call home is truly incredible and in today’s episode, we’re going to meet someone who’s spent three months living in one of the most fascinating places on earth, Antarctica.

Plus we're going to find out some awesome facts about the planet we walk around on every day and play some interactive games!

Ready? Let's go!

ACTION ITEM

There are so many amazing places on earth with different environments, climates, plants, and animals. And every person on earth has their own favourite part of it.

We’d love to know what yours is.

Maybe it’s your backyard because that’s where you get to play on the weekend. Maybe it’s the sports field at your school because that’s where you get to play your favourite sport!

Take a photo of your favourite little patch of earth and send it to us at [email protected] and tell us why you love it!

Everybody’s part of the world is special in its own way, we’d love to know what’s special about where you live.

