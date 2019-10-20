Coming Soon: That's Incredible

thats incredible

20 Oct 2019 · 5 minutes

Coming Soon: That's Incredible
play Episode

Welcome to That’s Incredible.  A podcast about the unexpectedly awesome things all around us.  Things you might never have noticed before!

There’s magic in the every day if you just know where to look and this show is all about helping you find those things. 

Hosted by Andrew Daddo, each week we go on an adventure and explore topics like the human body, sport, music, science, technology and space.  Plus, we'll find out what it's like to travel to the moon, sing in front of the Queen and climb to the top of Mount Everest!

In this episode, we're giving you a sneak peak of our chat with Alyssa Azar, the youngest woman to climb the highest mountain in the world.

This podcast was made in partnership with Subaru.  Every moment is a chance to do.

CREDITS

Executive Producer: Rachel Corbett

Senior Producers: Elise Cooper & Rachael Hart

Editor: Elise Cooper

Editing Assistance: Ian Camilleri & Rachel Corbett

Scripwriters: Subby Valentine, Peter Green & Rachel Corbett

Script Editor: Holly Wainwright

Script Consultant: Angela McLean

CONTACT US

Tell us what you think of the show via email at [email protected] or on the PodPhone 02 8999 9386.

Looking for a community of likeminded parents?  Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

