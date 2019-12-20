Welcome to That’s Incredible! A podcast about the unexpectedly awesome things that are all around us.

On today’s episode, we're talking about the wonderful world of movies.

When you’re sitting down to watch a movie do you ever think about all the things that need to happen to get it onto your TV or movie screen?

All the people who work behind the scenes? All the hours of footage they shoot and the editors sitting in dark rooms for weeks on end making sure it all looks perfect?

On today’s episode, we learn some awesome facts about the world of movies and talk to actress Morgan Griffin about what it's like to be on the set of a Hollywood film.

Ready? Let's go!

This podcast was made in partnership with Subaru, where every moment is a chance to do. Find out more at https://www.subaru.com.au/one-little-moment

We want to know what you think of That's Incredible! You could even win a $100 voucher for telling us what you think. Just click here or head to https://bit.ly/2WujRKL - we'd love to hear from you!

ACTION ITEM

Now it’s time to bring the world of the movies into your everyday!

Get your mum or dad to download the ‘Toontastic’ app and it’ll give you a step by step guide to making an animated film.

You can do some drawing, do the narration, even insert pictures of yourself and when you've finished, we’d love to see what you’ve created so send your masterpiece to [email protected].

Download Toontastic on iPhone... https://apple.co/39hZtlV

Download Toontastic on Android... https://bit.ly/37gYEIo

CREDITS

Host: Andrew Daddo

Guest: Morgan Griffin @morgs_griffin

Executive Producer: Rachel Corbett

Senior Producer: Elise Cooper

Audio Production & Editing: Elise Cooper

Editing Assistance: Rachel Corbett & Hannah Bowman

Scriptwriters: Subby Valentine, Peter Green & Rachel Corbett

Script Editor: Holly Wainwright & Elise Cooper

Script Consultant: Angela McLean

Thanks to our cast of incredible kids... Summer Waller, Sofia Lefebvre, Indiana Yates, George Cook, Amelia Cook and Lucia Bartlam.

CONTACT US

Tell us what you think of the show via email at [email protected] or on the PodPhone 02 8999 9386.

Looking for a community of likeminded parents? Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://bit.ly/2PCsVeW

Do your kids love to read? Then check out Andrew Daddo's books at his website... https://www.andrewdaddo.com/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/