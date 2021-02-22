Welcome to That's Incredible! A podcast about the unexpectedly awesome things that are all around us.

What kind of food do we eat in Australia? Well...everything! Including the animals on our coat of arms. From Tim Tams, to Chiko Rolls, to Vegemite, we have all the food groups covered.

This week, we hear from Masterchef star Amina Elshafei about how she learned how to cook, her favourite foods, and what it was like cooking on a show with the biggest pantry ever!

This podcast was made in partnership with Subaru, where every moment is a chance to do. Find out more at https://www.subaru.com.au/one-little-moment

CREDITS

Thank you to our special guest Amina Elshafei.

Host: Andrew Daddo

Producer: Emmeline Peterson

Audio Production: Madeline Joannou & Elissa Ratliff

Scriptwriters: Peter Green & Emmeline Peterson

Thanks to our cast of incredible kids... Max Costaganna, Matilda McKean and Tilly Yukich.

