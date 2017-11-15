Bill Clinton, Wikileaks and Moore

Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore is the latest powerful man to face allegations of sexual assault. So what's the backstory? How did he get himself into this mess, and why isn't Trump in there with him? Plus, Bill Clinton in the age of Weinstein. Why do we seem so able to forgive him when Monica Lewinsky was only an intern during their affair? Amelia, is back, finally, to deep-dive with Mia.

