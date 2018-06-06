When They Go Low, We Go Feckless

Melanie reappeared just as quickly as she vanished at an event for the families of fallen soldiers. The footage is blurry but we think it's her. We think.

Plus, Donald's insisting he hasn't committed any crimes BUT IF HE HAD HE COULD PARDON HIMSELF.

And Hillary's husband Bill is having a week to forget on the press tour for his new novel.

Would 24 days be a normal recovery time for plastic sugery?

The compelling theories about where Melania went.

Your hosts are Amelia Lester and Mia Freedman.

