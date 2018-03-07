We've Lost Hope, Officially

tell me its going to be ok

07 Mar 2018 · 28 minutes

We've Lost Hope, Officially
Long gone is the news that White House Communications Director Hope Hicks resigned. In a week that's left us all with political whiplash, Amelia and Mia debrief on Hope's resignation; Gary Cohn following suit; Sam Nunberg's off-the-rails interview binge; and the fact Stormy Daniels is back with a vengeance.

NOTES

When does Hope Hicks get to be a wunderkind instead of a former model?

