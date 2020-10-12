US Election Update: Life Inside the White House Press Corps

Hello there Tell Me It's Going To Be OK - it's been a while.

While Tell Me It's Going To Be OK is no longer, don't fear, we've still got all your Trump updates, just in a different feed.

So for all your US election news, subscribe to The Quicky. In the meantime, here's what it is actually like being a reporter in the White House...

Imagine every day you turn up to work, the most powerful man in the world tells you you're bad at your job, that you're a liar, that you spread 'fake news'?

That's what it's like for some members of the White House Press Corp.

Today The Quicky finds out what it's like to cover the day to day life of President Donald Trump

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Guests: David Smith, Washington Bureau Chief for The Guardian and Kathryn Diss, ABC Australia US Correspondent based in Washington

