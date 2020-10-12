US Election Update: Meet The People Who Know Joe Biden & Donald Trump

tell me its going to be ok

16 hours ago · 16 minutes

US Election Update: Meet The People Who Know Joe Biden & Donald Trump
Hello there Tell Me It's Going To Be OK - it's been a while. 

While Tell Me It's Going To Be OK is no longer, don't fear, we've still got all your Trump updates, just in a different feed.

So for all your US election news, subscribe to The Quicky. In the meantime here's Claire Murphy hearing from the people who know Joe Biden and Donald Trump the best...

How do you know if someone is the right person for the job if you've never met them in person?

How about speaking to the people who have?

The Quicky finds out who Joe Biden and Donald Trump really are from those who have worked alongside them.

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Guest Booker: Mel Sauer

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Jeff Bleich, former US ambassador to Australia and audio courtesy of MSNBC, CNN the Ben Shapiro Show and Business Insider Australia

