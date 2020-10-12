US Election: It's Going To Be A Long Week

US Election: It's Going To Be A Long Week
Mia is back with Holly and Jessie from Mamamia Out Loud to give you an update on all things 2020 election.

Biden and Trump believe they're both on track to win, as protestors in Washington take to the streets and the mood grows sombre for many....But with mail-in ballots continuing to be counted, we're in for a long week. 

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens 

Producer: Emma Gillespie and Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

 

 



