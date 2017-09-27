The World Was Ruined By A Weiner

Why are American footballers 'taking a knee' and why is Trump calling them 'sons of bitches'? Plus, Weiner. He's going to jail for sexting with a teenager but when you think about it, he's very likely responsible for the end of the world as we know it. And what's going on with Facebook and Russia? Has Mark Zuckerberg created a beast that even he can no longer control?

