The Supremes

The ‘swinging’ supreme court judge, Anthony Kennedy, announced his plans to retire and we’re not sure if it’s bad or catastrophic.

Former Trump fixit man, Michael Cohen gave his first interview since being raided by the FBI and it’s sounding like he’s about to flip. Which is flipping exciting news because Cohen knows all of Trump’s secrets.

