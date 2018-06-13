The Summit

Donald got in a fight with his friend Justin over some 'milk people', then went to visit his new friend Kim in Singapore.

Kim's a megalomaniacal despot, and Donald likes him very much.

Five strange facts about Trump and Kim Jong-un's meeting

The viral G7 photo that paints one thousand words

Your hosts are Amelia Lester and Mia Freedman.

This podcast was produced by Luca Lavigne for the Mamamia Women's Network.