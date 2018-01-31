The People Can Rule Themselves

As Melania, the kids and 15 guests sat in the galleries, Donald Trump delivered his first State of the Union. It took seventy-three hours, or that's what it felt like, thanks to a standing ovation from Republicans every two seconds. Plus, Deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe has stepped down, and everyone's asking: did Trump have something to do with it?

Show notes

Your host is Mia Freedman with Amelia Lester.

Head to our newly formed Facebook group to chat all things Trump. It's a safe space filled with like-minded people. We'll post all the articles mentioned in this episode right there.

PLEASE give us a pod phone call telling us how great (or not) the show is. We want to hear what you think and feature some lovely messages on the show. 02 8999 9386.

This show is produced by Luca Lavigne.