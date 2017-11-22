The Only Man More Dangerous Than Trump

IT'S THE PEOPLE'S SHOW. This week, we put the feelers out on our Facebook page to see if there were any topics you wanted us to delve into and the responses were overwhelming.

Rachel Corbett is filling in for Mia Freedman, and leads Amelia Lester down a Mike Pence-shaped rabbit hole as they discuss what the Vice President stands for, and whether it's true a Pence Presidency would be worse than a Trump one. Plus, what power, if any, does the NRA hold over the government and why do gun laws seem impossible to change despite all these mass shootings? And, why aren't we listening to all the women who accused Trump of sexual harassment during the campaign?

Your host is Rachel Corbett with Amelia Lester.

