Stock Market? Barely Knew The Guy

Trump's indexing of his own Presidential worth to the success of the Stock Market has come back to bite him. On Monday February 5th, the stock market had its largest ever absolute crash in history. And we have one question: is Trump to blame? Plus, confirmation from the Pentagon that The President is planning his very own 'penis parade' as Mia so aptly puts it; we follow up on the drug-addicted mother of Baby Hope; and is it possible for Hillary to fail as a feminist in hindsight?

