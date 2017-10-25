No Gold Stars For Trump

WE FOUND AMELIA. Sort of. She's somewhere in London. This week, Trump's found a new enemy to bicker with on Twitter: Myesha Johnson. She's the wife of Sgt. La David Johnson, who was killed serving his country in Niger last week. So, how has Trump managed to turn a national tragedy into a political feud with a Gold Star family? And why was Johnson in Niger in the first place? Plus, is the President's short tempter on Twitter as immature and thoughtless as it seems, or is it part of a strategy to grow his popularity?

Show notes

Your hosts are Amelia Lester and Mia Freedman.

We read everything about Trump so you don't have to.

This show is produced by Luca Lavigne.

The Director of Podcasts is Rachel Corbett.

The Head of Content is Holly Wainwright.

