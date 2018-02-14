Hope Hicks Becomes The Story

In a headline that's become all too familiar, another White House staffer has resigned in shame. Amid allegations of domestic abuse, Staff Secretary Rob Porter stepped down. That didn't stop Trump wishing him well, however, and reminding us via Twitter that when it comes to abuse allegations, "some are false and some are true". Plus, thanks to Porter and some paparazzi shots, Hope Hicks has been thrust into the spotlight for the first time. So how's she coping there? And why is a former White House aide crying about how it's not going to be ok on Celebrity Big Brother?

IMPORTANT STUFF

JOIN OUR GROUP ON FACEBOOK

Hope Hick and her defence of Rob Porter, by Belinda Jepsen

https://www.mamamia.com.au/who-is-hope-hicks-2/

Porter's ex-wife Jennie Willoughby speaks to Anderson Cooper

https://edition.cnn.com/2018/02/09/politics/ex-wife-rob-porter-interview-describing-abuse-cnntv/index.html

CONTACT US

We REALLY want to hear your feelings about the show. Leave us a message on the pod phone. We listen to all of them. 02 8999 9386.

Or fling us an e-mail. podcast@mamamia.com.au

You can buy any book we mention at apple.co/mamamia

This podcast was produced by Luca Lavigne for the Mamamia Women's Network.