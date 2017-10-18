Hillary Clinton Doesn't Think It's Going To Be OK

What would you ask if you had 45 minutes with Hillary Clinton? Australia's best investigative journalist, Sarah Ferguson, had that opportunity and we had a million questions about how she decided what questions to ask. Is Hillary OK? Was Huma Abedin there? Are we going to be OK? The interview aired on Four Corners on Monday 16th October and in this episode, Sarah's in the studio with Mia and guest co-host Rachel Corbett to talk about what went on behind-the-scenes.

