18 Oct 2017 · 53 minutes

Hillary Clinton Doesn't Think It's Going To Be OK
What would you ask if you had 45 minutes with Hillary Clinton? Australia's best investigative journalist, Sarah Ferguson, had that opportunity and we had a million questions about how she decided what questions to ask. Is Hillary OK? Was Huma Abedin there? Are we going to be OK? The interview aired on Four Corners on Monday 16th October and in this episode, Sarah's in the studio with Mia and guest co-host Rachel Corbett to talk about what went on behind-the-scenes.

Show notes

Your hosts are Rachel Corbett and Mia Freedman.

With thanks to Sarah Ferguson.

You can watch Sarah's interview with Hillary on ABC iView.

This show is produced by Luca Lavigne.

The Director of Podcasts is Rachel Corbett. 

The Head of Content is Holly Wainwright.

We read everything about Trump so you don’t have to. Head to our Facebook page to find all the latest articles we've been posting.

