Hell Hath No Fury Like A Bannon Scorned

And, another one bites the dust. On Friday August 18th, Donald Trump ceremoniously fired his Chief of Strategy, Steve Bannon. If you're not familiar with Bannon, he was the former Head of Breitbart media, who Trump hired late in his Presidential campaign. Relieved of his White House duties, Bannon darted straight back to Breitbart and proceeded to badmouth Trump's presidency. So what does all this mean? Who's replacing Bannon? And is it going to be okay?

