First Nuclear War...Now Neo-Nazis

First came the threat of Nuclear War, now white supremacists are marching loudly and proudly in the streets of US city Charlottesville. A woman was murdered and people were carrying swastika flags. And yet it has taken President Donald Trump exactly two days to condemn these actions. So why were the supremacists wearing Make America Great Again hats? And why did it take Trump so long to address the issue?

