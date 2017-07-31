Donald Trump Thinks He's Still On The Apprentice

First Sean Spicer left. Then Reince Priebus got fired. Then today, The Mooch was out the door. So what the heck is going on? Who is this new guy John Kelly? And why is Trump acting like he is still running The Apprentice? How did this happen in the space of 10 days? Amelia is back from her honeymoon to explain what is going down, and how The Mooch went so wrong, so quickly. Is it going to be okay this week? Lets find out…



Show Notes

Your host is Mia Freedman with Amelia Lester

Your producer is Elissa Ratliff

Amelia spoke about the following articles:

Trump Dictated Sons Misleading Statement On Meeting With Russian Lawyer

The TV that created Donald Trump

Anthony Scaramucci Called Me To Unload About White House Leakers

