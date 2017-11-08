Does My Hair Look Good In This Presidency

After a mass shooting in Texas, Trump was forced to comfort a nation in mourning for the third time in a month. So is this the time to talk about gun violence? Not according to the leader of the free world. Plus, it's officially been one whole year since we waited with baited breath for the first female President, only to have our hopes shattered into a million tiny pieces. How are we feeling 12 months on from that tragic day? And are we still living the 2016 election? The Trump-obsessed Rachel Corbett joins Mia to discuss.

Show notes

Your host is Mia Freedman with Rachel Corbett.

This show is produced by Luca Lavigne.

The Director of Podcasts is Rachel Corbett.

The Head of Content is Holly Wainwright.