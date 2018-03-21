Congrats, Vlad

After Jeff Sessions fired Former FBI Director Andrew McCabe just 26 hours before his retirement, it's official. Trump is unleashed.

Having stripped his administration of those who coddle or perceive him a moron, the self-proclaimed "really smart guy" is free to do as he pleases.

Call and congratulate Vladimir Putin on his re-election, for example. Or attack Special Counsel Robert Mueller directly via Twitter.

Your hosts are Amelia Lester and Mia Freedman.

