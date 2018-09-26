But Brett Kavanaugh Was A Virgin

TELL ME IT'S GOING TO BE OK MEMBERSHIP: https://mailchi.mp/mamamia.com.au/tell-me-its-going-to-be-ok

Donald’s friend Brett has been accused of multiple sexual assaults. Does Donald care?

This episode details incidents of rape and sexual assault. If you this brings up any issues for you, call the National Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Counselling hotline on 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Your hosts are Mia Freedman and Amelia Lester.

This podcast was produced by Luca Lavigne for the Mamamia Women's Network.