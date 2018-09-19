Burning Down The Capitol

TELL ME IT'S GOING TO BE OK MEMBERSHIP: https://mailchi.mp/mamamia.com.au/tell-me-its-going-to-be-ok

In her 35 years as a New York Times journalist, Maureen Dowd has come face-to-face with some of the biggest names in US politics. Barack Obama. Bill and Hillary Clinton. And now, yes, Donald Trump.

Maureen shares her own musings on the behaviour of America's first 'Reality TV President', and recounts the many run-ins she's had with him over her 35-year career.

CONTACT US

Your host is Mia Freedman.

Thanks to special guest Maureen Dowd.

We REALLY want to hear your feelings about the show. Leave us a message on the pod phone. We listen to all of them. 02 8999 9386.

Or fling us an e-mail. [email protected]

JOIN OUR GROUP ON FACEBOOK.

This podcast was produced by Luca Lavigne for the Mamamia Women's Network.